Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Capitalization Reaches $146,010.74

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $146,010.74 and $7,402.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,224.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00069496 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.