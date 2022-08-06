Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $120.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ZBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.50.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.72. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 45,935 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.