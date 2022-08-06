Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of ZIONP stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $25.45.
