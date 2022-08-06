Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.97-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.225-$8.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.27 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.61. 1,523,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.80 and its 200-day moving average is $181.35. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.