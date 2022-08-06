ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $218,697.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 215.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00624787 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015433 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ZooKeeper Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 216,957,244 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
ZooKeeper Coin Trading
