Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Zuora worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zuora by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Zuora by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zuora by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 59,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $161,954.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,422.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 59,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $161,954.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,422.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

ZUO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 818,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

