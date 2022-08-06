Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551,598 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.08% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $92,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZWS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $138,100.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,957.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at $25,082,502.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $138,100.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,957.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Stories

