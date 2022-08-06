Zynecoin Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges (ZYN)

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and $48,741.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,239.93 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003636 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00132577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00064072 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 96,017,250 coins and its circulating supply is 32,713,186 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.