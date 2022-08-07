13,040 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Pentair by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,887,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,845,000 after acquiring an additional 675,785 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,689,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,791,000 after buying an additional 592,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,761,000 after purchasing an additional 513,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 3,385.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 502,738 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNR. Barclays upgraded Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.92.

Pentair stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

