138,302 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Flowers Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boxwood Ventures Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 32.4% in the first quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Flowers Foods by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 216.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 501,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 343,336 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Flowers Foods by 1,778.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 497,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 470,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

FLO stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

