15,449 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Acquired by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1,297.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,906,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,902,000 after purchasing an additional 499,367 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 35,575 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IVLU opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

