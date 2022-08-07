24,200 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of RenaissanceRe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after buying an additional 78,530 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 23.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $125.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.61. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

