261,400 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Purchased by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 261,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,000. Mattel makes up approximately 4.0% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Mattel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Mattel by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $10,840,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 69.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after buying an additional 459,066 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Mattel by 206.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 156,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 105,210 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Mattel by 4.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 406,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

