30,308 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Pentair Trading Down 0.4 %

Pentair stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

