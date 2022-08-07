43,400 Shares in iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIVB. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 766,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after purchasing an additional 81,416 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 376,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 283,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 88,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DIVB stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59. iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.