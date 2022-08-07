4,796 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.1 %

Enbridge stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

