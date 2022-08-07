5,079 Shares in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $95.55 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

