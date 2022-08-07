62,230 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Acquired by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Kimco Realty makes up about 1.1% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,139 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,564 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,226,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,362 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

