707 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 165,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

MPC opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.27. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

