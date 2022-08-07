Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.84.

Shares of ACN opened at $309.35 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $195.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

