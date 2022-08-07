Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 443,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 192,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,129.1% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.2 %

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

ATVI stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.86. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

