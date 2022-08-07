AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) versus HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Critical Contrast

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 AcuityAds 0 4 3 0 2.43

HIVE Blockchain Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.28%. AcuityAds has a consensus target price of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 137.40%. Given AcuityAds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 1.96 $79.62 million $1.46 3.45 AcuityAds $97.36 million 1.57 $8.42 million $0.07 36.86

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and AcuityAds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AcuityAds. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcuityAds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 55.37% 32.53% 27.72% AcuityAds 4.04% 4.37% 3.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats AcuityAds on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. The company serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

