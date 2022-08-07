Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Acushnet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Acushnet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 238,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Acushnet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 26.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

