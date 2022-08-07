Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Acushnet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Acushnet Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 238,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.77.
Acushnet Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.
Institutional Trading of Acushnet
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.
Acushnet Company Profile
Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acushnet (GOLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.