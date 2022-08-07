Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $344,102. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,548 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth $7,539,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $6,765,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth $4,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

