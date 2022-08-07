Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $433.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.11. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

