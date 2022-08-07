Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

ADVM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.08. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Dawn Svoronos purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,200. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $536,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 260,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

