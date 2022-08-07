Advisors Preferred LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 300,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 124,624 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,760,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 165,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 317,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,289,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $49.68.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

