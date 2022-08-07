Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $12.16 Million in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 156,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,155,000. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 96.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

QQQE opened at $71.56 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62.

