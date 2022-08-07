Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $505,000 Investment in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 214.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $204.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.05. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.82 and a 52 week high of $221.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $7.58. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Consumer Edge cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

