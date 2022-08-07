Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after buying an additional 1,083,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after buying an additional 423,064 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,557,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,533,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $129.10 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Barclays reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

