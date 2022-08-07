Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SunPower by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SunPower by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SunPower by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $24.08 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.06.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

