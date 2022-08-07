Advisors Preferred LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,594,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,226,000 after purchasing an additional 259,089 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 193,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,110,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 74,195 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $22.34.

