Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 18,270 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,270 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 1.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 528,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 44,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.