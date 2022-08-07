Aergo (AERGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.31 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a market capitalization of $56.31 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aergo

Aergo (CRYPTO:AERGO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,500,000 coins. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

