AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,989.00

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. AFEN Blockchain has a total market cap of $89,299.57 and $1,989.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.85 or 0.00648725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014469 BTC.

About AFEN Blockchain

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain.

