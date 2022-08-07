Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.44.

Air Canada Stock Performance

TSE AC opened at C$18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.17. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity

About Air Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,444.20. In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz bought 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72.



Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

