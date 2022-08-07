Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.97.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1,578.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 426,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 401,021 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Airbnb by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

