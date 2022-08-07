Alchemy Pay One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.47 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $78.37 million and $14.47 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00312339 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00124397 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00083646 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002889 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,875,178,615 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

