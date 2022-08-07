Alien Worlds (TLM) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $83.47 million and $27.50 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.35 or 0.00614594 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Alien Worlds Profile
Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.
Alien Worlds Coin Trading
