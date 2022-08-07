Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.67-$2.81 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.28. 1,775,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,150. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Argus increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

