Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $81.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $1,828,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

