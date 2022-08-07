American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in American Express by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,205 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,015,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 33,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 313,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $58,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $157.51 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.41.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

