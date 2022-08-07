Analysts Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) PT at $41.25

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

