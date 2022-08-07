Analyzing Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and Embraer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -79.37% -57.53% Embraer -0.01% -0.57% -0.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Archer Aviation and Embraer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A Embraer $4.20 billion 0.45 -$44.70 million ($0.01) -1,034.00

Analyst Ratings

Embraer has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Archer Aviation and Embraer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 4 0 2.80 Embraer 0 2 4 0 2.67

Archer Aviation presently has a consensus target price of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 114.99%. Embraer has a consensus target price of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 114.70%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Embraer.

Volatility and Risk

Archer Aviation has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embraer has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Embraer

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft; and offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars and special space systems, as well as information and communications systems comprising command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets. It also leases Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet; and Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, disruptive executive jets in the midsize and super midsize categories. The Service & Support segment offers after-service solutions, support, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial, executive, and defense aircrafts; provides aircraft components and engines; and supplies steel and composite aviation structures to various aircraft manufacturers. The Other segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

