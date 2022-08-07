Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,175 ($38.90) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($40.44) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.89) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($47.18) target price on Anglo American in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.44) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,443.13 ($42.19).

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,897 ($35.50) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.23). The firm has a market cap of £38.75 billion and a PE ratio of 616.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,114.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,475.67.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($37.19) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,520.16).

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

