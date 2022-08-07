Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,175 ($38.90) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($40.44) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.89) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($47.18) target price on Anglo American in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.44) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,443.13 ($42.19).

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,897 ($35.50) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.23). The firm has a market cap of £38.75 billion and a PE ratio of 616.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,114.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,475.67.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($37.19) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,520.16).

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.