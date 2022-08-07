ApeCoin (APE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.24 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7.30 or 0.00031506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and $240.24 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00624020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ApeCoin Coin Profile
ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
