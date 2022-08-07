Apollon (XAP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Apollon (XAP) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $3,429.15 and $1.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

