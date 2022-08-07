Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Lifted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,936 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

