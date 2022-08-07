Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $109.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.