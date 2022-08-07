Arbidex Tops 1-Day Volume of $439.00 (ABX)

Arbidex (ABX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. Arbidex has a total market cap of $14,472.80 and $439.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arbidex has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Arbidex coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arbidex alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,060.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004364 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00034034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00067320 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex (ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arbidex

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arbidex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbidex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.